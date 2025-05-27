Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) volume exceeds 2.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) on Friday, soared 4.76% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $22.04. Within the past 52 weeks, GFI’s price has moved between $12.98 and $25.52.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 12.34% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.38%. With a float of $895.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $895.02 million.

In an organization with 6560 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.69%, operating margin of 46.55%, and the pretax margin is 38.86%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Gold Fields Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 17.59%.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.42% during the next five years compared to 48.09% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.72 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Ltd ADR (GFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.63 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.69 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 80.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 90.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.42. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Ltd ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.30. Second resistance stands at $23.51. The third major resistance level sits at $23.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.19.

Gold Fields Ltd ADR (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.67 billion based on 895,024K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,202 M and income totals 1,245 M. The company made 640,100 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -360,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.