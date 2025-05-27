Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) 20 Days SMA touches 0.08%: The odds favor the bear

On Friday, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) was -1.62% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $11.13. A 52-week range for GT has been $7.27 – $12.60.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 23.66%. With a float of $258.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.65 million.

The firm has a total of 68000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.47%, operating margin of 4.75%, and the pretax margin is 1.82%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co stocks. The insider ownership of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co is 9.68%, while institutional ownership is 86.74%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 13 ’24, was worth 252,206. In this transaction Director of this company bought 31,408 shares at a rate of $8.03, taking the stock ownership to the 31,408 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 26,000 for $7.90, making the entire transaction worth $205,400. This insider now owns 26,000 shares in total.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.66% per share during the next fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.84, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, GT], we can find that recorded value of 6.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 6.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co’s (GT) raw stochastic average was set at 82.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 60.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.22. The third major resistance level sits at $11.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.53.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) Key Stats

There are 285,703K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.13 billion. As of now, sales total 18,878 M while income totals 70,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 4,253 M while its last quarter net income were 115,000 K.