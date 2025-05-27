GRAB (Grab Holdings Limited) dropped -0.20 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) on Friday, plunged -0.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.96. Within the past 52 weeks, GRAB’s price has moved between $2.98 and $5.72.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.98% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 281.65%. With a float of $2.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.00 billion.

The firm has a total of 11267 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.48%, operating margin of -2.23%, and the pretax margin is 1.03%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 40.07%, while institutional ownership is 47.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 113,678. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 60,000 for $4.00, making the entire transaction worth $240,300.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 281.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.46 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grab Holdings Limited, GRAB], we can find that recorded value of 26.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 35.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 73.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.06. The third major resistance level sits at $5.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.75.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.17 billion based on 4,027,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,797 M and income totals -105,000 K. The company made 773,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 24,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.