Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) volume exceeds 2.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On Friday, Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) opened lower -7.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $18.83. Price fluctuations for HNRG have ranged from $4.86 to $19.71 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 12.65%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 97.20% at the time writing. With a float of $28.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.98 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 615 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.09%, operating margin of -50.73%, and the pretax margin is -54.72%.

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hallador Energy Co is 34.53%, while institutional ownership is 56.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 1,863,619. In this transaction Director of this company sold 97,837 shares at a rate of $19.05, taking the stock ownership to the 139,089 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s DIRECTOR proposed sale 169,469 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $3,050,442.

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 97.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hallador Energy Co (HNRG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hallador Energy Co (HNRG)

Looking closely at Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.15 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Hallador Energy Co’s (HNRG) raw stochastic average was set at 80.07%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.02. However, in the short run, Hallador Energy Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.54. Second resistance stands at $19.64. The third major resistance level sits at $21.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.82.

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) Key Stats

There are currently 42,976K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 749.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 404,390 K according to its annual income of -226,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 117,790 K and its income totaled 9,980 K.