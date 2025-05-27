Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) kicked off at the price of $15.84: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) kicked off on Friday, up 4.35% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.18. Over the past 52 weeks, HMY has traded in a range of $7.97-$18.77.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 13.73%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 63.07%. With a float of $621.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $622.18 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34715 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.7%, operating margin of 22.95%, and the pretax margin is 20.36%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 22.01%.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 63.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.46. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92 and is forecasted to reach 2.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.86 million, its volume of 3.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 61.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.29. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.02 in the near term. At $16.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.16.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.86 billion has total of 634,768K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,284 M in contrast with the sum of 459,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,998 M and last quarter income was 77,857 K.