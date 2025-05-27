Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is expecting 6.86% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) kicked off on Friday, up 2.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $53.52. Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has traded in a range of $13.47-$72.98.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 62.28% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 24.57%. With a float of $200.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.21 million.

The firm has a total of 1637 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 74.72%, operating margin of 6.19%, and the pretax margin is 6.71%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Hims & Hers Health Inc is 14.98%, while institutional ownership is 70.41%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 271,349. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,581 for $60.22, making the entire transaction worth $697,462. This insider now owns 113,816 shares in total.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.15% during the next five years compared to 17.22% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hims & Hers Health Inc’s (HIMS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.32. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hims & Hers Health Inc, HIMS], we can find that recorded value of 36.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 30.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.03.

During the past 100 days, Hims & Hers Health Inc’s (HIMS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 117.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.85. The third major resistance level sits at $58.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.86.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.27 billion has total of 223,832K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,477 M in contrast with the sum of 126,040 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 586,010 K and last quarter income was 49,490 K.