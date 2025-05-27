Humacyte Inc (HUMA) average volume reaches $4.45M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) kicked off on Friday, up 5.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Over the past 52 weeks, HUMA has traded in a range of $1.15-$9.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.69%. With a float of $125.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $155.12 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 220 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.12%, operating margin of -1433.23%, and the pretax margin is -1002.79%.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Humacyte Inc is 18.94%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14 ’25, was worth 9,999. In this transaction Chief Commercial Officer of this company bought 6,493 shares at a rate of $1.54, taking the stock ownership to the 22,018 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 10 ’25, when Company’s CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off. bought 20,000 for $1.53, making the entire transaction worth $30,600. This insider now owns 40,600 shares in total.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.69% per share during the next fiscal year.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Humacyte Inc’s (HUMA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 754.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.69, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.65 million, its volume of 5.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Humacyte Inc’s (HUMA) raw stochastic average was set at 31.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 122.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.61 in the near term. At $2.69, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.13.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 392.45 million has total of 155,119K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -148,700 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 520 K and last quarter income was 39,140 K.