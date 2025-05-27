Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) posted a -5.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) opened lower -0.71% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $15.43. Price fluctuations for HBAN have ranged from $11.91 to $18.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 17.58%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.57% at the time writing. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 115.59%, operating margin of 17.81%, and the pretax margin is 33.72%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares, Inc is 1.18%, while institutional ownership is 86.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 848,282. In this transaction CFO and Senior Exec. V.P. of this company sold 59,060 shares at a rate of $14.36, taking the stock ownership to the 277,348 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s Senior Exec. V. P. sold 42,345 for $14.72, making the entire transaction worth $623,402. This insider now owns 592,119 shares in total.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.57% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.03% during the next five years compared to -0.74% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares, Inc (HBAN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 22.05 million, its volume of 22.9 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares, Inc’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 60.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.47 in the near term. At $15.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.75.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,460,754K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 22.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,961 M according to its annual income of 1,940 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,983 M and its income totaled 527,000 K.