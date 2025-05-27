Hut 8 Corp (HUT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 29.07% last month.

On Friday, Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) was -2.52% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $17.08. A 52-week range for HUT has been $8.53 – $31.95.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 81.92% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -144.34%. With a float of $92.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 222 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -141.29%, operating margin of 247.78%, and the pretax margin is 17.69%.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Hut 8 Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Hut 8 Corp is 11.28%, while institutional ownership is 59.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 147,186. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 11,363 shares at a rate of $12.95, taking the stock ownership to the 15,738 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 11,363 for $12.95, making the entire transaction worth $147,186.

Hut 8 Corp (HUT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -144.34% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Hut 8 Corp (HUT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hut 8 Corp (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) saw its 5-day average volume 8.76 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 5.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.23.

During the past 100 days, Hut 8 Corp’s (HUT) raw stochastic average was set at 34.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 98.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.04 in the near term. At $17.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.79. The third support level lies at $15.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Hut 8 Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) Key Stats

There are 104,220K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.74 billion. As of now, sales total 162,390 K while income totals 331,880 K. Its latest quarter income was 21,820 K while its last quarter net income were -133,890 K.