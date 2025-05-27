IDN (Intellicheck Inc) climbed 17.69 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) on Friday, soared 17.69% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. Within the past 52 weeks, IDN’s price has moved between $1.92 and $4.77.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.87% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 66.67%. With a float of $18.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.82 million.

The firm has a total of 47 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.61%, operating margin of -4.98%, and the pretax margin is -3.77%.

Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Intellicheck Inc is 6.86%, while institutional ownership is 48.46%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 33,359. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,703 shares at a rate of $4.33, taking the stock ownership to the 823 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 2,500 for $3.73, making the entire transaction worth $9,327. This insider now owns 391,948 shares in total.

Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.67% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Intellicheck Inc (IDN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.95 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intellicheck Inc (IDN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Intellicheck Inc, IDN], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Intellicheck Inc’s (IDN) raw stochastic average was set at 92.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.55. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.46. The third major resistance level sits at $6.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.80.

Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 91.09 million based on 19,845K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,000 K and income totals -920 K. The company made 4,890 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -320 K in sales during its previous quarter.