Imunon Inc (IMNN) volume exceeds 393.61 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) kicked off on Friday, up 179.18% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Over the past 52 weeks, IMNN has traded in a range of $0.37-$3.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -20.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 28.15%. With a float of $16.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Imunon Inc is 4.89%, while institutional ownership is 9.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 20 ’24, was worth 29,480. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.18, taking the stock ownership to the 25,597 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15 ’24, when Company’s President and CEO bought 25,000 for $0.98, making the entire transaction worth $24,500. This insider now owns 264,166 shares in total.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.15% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 28.83% during the next five years compared to 32.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Imunon Inc’s (IMNN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Imunon Inc (IMNN)

Looking closely at Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN), its last 5-days average volume was 87.13 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Imunon Inc’s (IMNN) raw stochastic average was set at 77.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 458.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 182.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8518, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9221. However, in the short run, Imunon Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3767. Second resistance stands at $1.5933. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7533. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5367.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.35 million has total of 17,542K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -18,620 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -4,100 K.