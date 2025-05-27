Informatica Inc (INFA) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 403,900 K

A new trading day began on Friday, with Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) stock price up 17.45% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $19.20. INFA’s price has ranged from $15.65 to $31.65 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 4.69% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 1.96%. With a float of $174.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.68 million.

In an organization with 5200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 76.62%, operating margin of 9.57%, and the pretax margin is 4.3%.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Informatica Inc is 42.28%, while institutional ownership is 54.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 2,231,021. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 11,729 for $19.36, making the entire transaction worth $227,097. This insider now owns 404,681 shares in total.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.96% per share during the next fiscal year.

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Informatica Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Informatica Inc (INFA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.39 million. That was better than the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.94.

During the past 100 days, Informatica Inc’s (INFA) raw stochastic average was set at 60.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.14. However, in the short run, Informatica Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.19. Second resistance stands at $27.82. The third major resistance level sits at $31.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.14. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.51.

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.80 billion, the company has a total of 302,599K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,640 M while annual income is 9,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 403,900 K while its latest quarter income was 1,340 K.