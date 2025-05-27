Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) last year’s performance of -24.70% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On Friday, Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) opened lower -3.60% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.90. Price fluctuations for INVZ have ranged from $0.45 to $3.14 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 54.59%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.61% at the time writing. With a float of $198.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.96 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 415 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -4.78%, operating margin of -419.97%, and the pretax margin is -389.77%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Innoviz Technologies Ltd is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 24 ’24, was worth 15,300.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.75% during the next five years compared to -463.21% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Looking closely at Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ), its last 5-days average volume was 3.26 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s (INVZ) raw stochastic average was set at 14.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 114.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7250, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8832. However, in the short run, Innoviz Technologies Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.8940. Second resistance stands at $0.9219. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9539. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8341, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8021. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7742.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) Key Stats

There are currently 198,962K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 172.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 24,270 K according to its annual income of -94,760 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,390 K and its income totaled -12,640 K.