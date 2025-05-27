Intel Corp (INTC) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) kicked off on Friday, down -2.43% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $20.55. Over the past 52 weeks, INTC has traded in a range of $17.67-$37.16.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was -5.32%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 326.00%. With a float of $4.35 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.36 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 108900 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.67%, operating margin of -18.79%, and the pretax margin is -20.88%.

Intel Corp (INTC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Intel Corp is 0.27%, while institutional ownership is 64.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07 ’24, was worth 650,000. In this transaction EVP & GM, CCG of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 273,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 25,000 for $25.00, making the entire transaction worth $625,000.

Intel Corp (INTC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 326.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intel Corp’s (INTC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intel Corp (INTC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 97.07 million, its volume of 59.99 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, Intel Corp’s (INTC) raw stochastic average was set at 24.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.23 in the near term. At $20.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.76. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.57.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 87.46 billion has total of 4,362,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,101 M in contrast with the sum of -18,756 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,667 M and last quarter income was -821,000 K.