INTS (Intensity Therapeutics Inc) dropped -11.99 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) opened lower -11.99% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Price fluctuations for INTS have ranged from $0.32 to $5.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.38% at the time writing. With a float of $10.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Intensity Therapeutics Inc is 45.56%, while institutional ownership is 14.16%.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.38% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.65% during the next five years compared to -23.29% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intensity Therapeutics Inc (INTS)

Looking closely at Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s (INTS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3281, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5988. However, in the short run, Intensity Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4679. Second resistance stands at $0.6182. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7071. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2287, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1398.

Intensity Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: INTS) Key Stats

There are currently 18,398K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -16,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,350 K.