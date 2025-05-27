Investors finally get a glimpse of Bloom Energy Corp (BE) volume hitting the figure of 5.07 million.

On Friday, Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) was 6.04% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.37. A 52-week range for BE has been $9.02 – $29.83.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 13.73% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 68.54%. With a float of $219.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $231.97 million.

In an organization with 2127 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.48%, operating margin of 5.76%, and the pretax margin is 0.49%.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bloom Energy Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Bloom Energy Corp is 5.55%, while institutional ownership is 88.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 172,148. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 17,300 for $18.62, making the entire transaction worth $322,125.

Bloom Energy Corp (BE) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.54% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 69.66% during the next five years compared to 45.46% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bloom Energy Corp (BE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.27. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.19 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.64 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, Bloom Energy Corp’s (BE) raw stochastic average was set at 29.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.30. However, in the short run, Bloom Energy Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.09. Second resistance stands at $20.70. The third major resistance level sits at $21.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.24. The third support level lies at $16.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) Key Stats

There are 232,229K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.52 billion. As of now, sales total 1,474 M while income totals -29,230 K. Its latest quarter income was 326,020 K while its last quarter net income were -23,810 K.