Investors finally get a glimpse of DLocal Limited (DLO) volume hitting the figure of 0.68 million.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) kicked off on Friday, down -3.51% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $11.13. Over the past 52 weeks, DLO has traded in a range of $6.57-$14.26.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 72.86%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 52.44%. With a float of $63.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.48 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.5%, operating margin of 18.83%, and the pretax margin is 20.24%.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DLocal Limited is 77.65%, while institutional ownership is 9.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 102,067. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 63,066 for $10.74, making the entire transaction worth $677,329.

DLocal Limited (DLO) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.44% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.55% during the next five years compared to 51.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at DLocal Limited’s (DLO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DLocal Limited (DLO)

The latest stats from [DLocal Limited, DLO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was inferior to 1.06 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, DLocal Limited’s (DLO) raw stochastic average was set at 54.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.73. The third major resistance level sits at $11.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.02. The third support level lies at $10.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.06 billion has total of 285,475K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 745,970 K in contrast with the sum of 120,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 216,760 K and last quarter income was 46,630 K.