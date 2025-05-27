Investors finally get a glimpse of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) volume hitting the figure of 33.12 million.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) kicked off on Friday, up 20.00% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.50. Over the past 52 weeks, UUUU has traded in a range of $3.20-$7.47.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 124.48%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.22%. With a float of $210.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $214.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1370 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 7.32%, operating margin of -103.2%, and the pretax margin is -113.99%.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Fuels Inc is 2.77%, while institutional ownership is 54.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 21,500. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 19 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 6,000 for $4.25, making the entire transaction worth $25,496. This insider now owns 295,239 shares in total.

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.22% per share during the next fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.48. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU)

The latest stats from [Energy Fuels Inc, UUUU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.27 million was superior to 8.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Energy Fuels Inc’s (UUUU) raw stochastic average was set at 77.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.89. The third major resistance level sits at $6.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.49. The third support level lies at $4.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.17 billion has total of 198,667K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 78,110 K in contrast with the sum of -47,770 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,900 K and last quarter income was -26,300 K.