Investors finally get a glimpse of IonQ Inc (IONQ) volume hitting the figure of 53.62 million.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) on Friday, plunged -0.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $45.79. Within the past 52 weeks, IONQ’s price has moved between $6.22 and $54.74.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 155.93% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.64%. With a float of $235.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.07 million.

In an organization with 407 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.07%, operating margin of -592.84%, and the pretax margin is -753.06%.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of IonQ Inc is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 40.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 517,119. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 20,047 for $18.57, making the entire transaction worth $372,263. This insider now owns 572,568 shares in total.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.82% during the next five years compared to -85.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

IonQ Inc (IONQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 12.67 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 262.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc (IONQ)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 42.27 million. That was better than the volume of 23.37 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.65.

During the past 100 days, IonQ Inc’s (IONQ) raw stochastic average was set at 75.45%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 135.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 146.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.69. However, in the short run, IonQ Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.64. Second resistance stands at $51.58. The third major resistance level sits at $55.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.26. The third support level lies at $35.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.32 billion based on 222,842K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 43,070 K and income totals -331,650 K. The company made 7,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.