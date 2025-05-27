Investors finally get a glimpse of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) volume hitting the figure of 0.59 million.

On Friday, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) opened higher 3.62% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $25.95. Price fluctuations for KNSA have ranged from $17.38 to $28.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 110.12% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 226.57% at the time writing. With a float of $40.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $42.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 315 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.02%, operating margin of -3.28%, and the pretax margin is -1.31%.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc is 44.54%, while institutional ownership is 55.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 63,470. In this transaction CHAIRMAN & CEO of this company sold 2,349 shares at a rate of $27.02, taking the stock ownership to the 96,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 12,000 for $26.41, making the entire transaction worth $316,920. This insider now owns 72,363 shares in total.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 226.57% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.43. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.41 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.07.

During the past 100 days, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc’s (KNSA) raw stochastic average was set at 84.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.38 in the near term. At $27.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.21. The third support level lies at $24.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Plc (NASDAQ: KNSA) Key Stats

There are currently 72,971K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.96 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 423,240 K according to its annual income of -43,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 137,790 K and its income totaled 8,540 K.