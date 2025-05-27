Investors finally get a glimpse of Moderna Inc (MRNA) volume hitting the figure of 8.26 million.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock price down -1.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.72. MRNA’s price has ranged from $23.15 to $170.47 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 662.63% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -7.94%. With a float of $342.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $387.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 52.55%, operating margin of -118.04%, and the pretax margin is -107.82%.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Moderna Inc is 11.44%, while institutional ownership is 72.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 5,004,318. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 160,314 shares at a rate of $31.22, taking the stock ownership to the 9,210,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 31,620 for $31.76, making the entire transaction worth $1,004,251. This insider now owns 312,027 shares in total.

Moderna Inc (MRNA) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.77% during the next five years compared to -42.94% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Moderna Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.72, a number that is poised to hit -2.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -7.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) saw its 5-day average volume 18.13 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.82.

During the past 100 days, Moderna Inc’s (MRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 12.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.08% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.65 in the near term. At $27.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.16. The third support level lies at $24.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.16 billion, the company has a total of 386,742K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,236 M while annual income is -3,561 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 108,000 K while its latest quarter income was -971,000 K.