Investors finally get a glimpse of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) volume hitting the figure of 2.45 million.

On Friday, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) was -4.42% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $4.53. A 52-week range for RPAY has been $3.59 – $11.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 25.75% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.29%. With a float of $72.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 465 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.09%, operating margin of -2.87%, and the pretax margin is -4.68%.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Repay Holdings Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Repay Holdings Corporation is 18.99%, while institutional ownership is 93.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 490. In this transaction President of this company bought 118 shares at a rate of $4.15, taking the stock ownership to the 264,990 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s President bought 174,404 for $4.15, making the entire transaction worth $723,777. This insider now owns 249,404 shares in total.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.29% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.59% during the next five years compared to 36.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.71. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) saw its 5-day average volume 2.8 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Repay Holdings Corporation’s (RPAY) raw stochastic average was set at 17.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 62.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.48 in the near term. At $4.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.06. The third support level lies at $3.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Key Stats

There are 99,440K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 409.23 million. As of now, sales total 313,040 K while income totals -10,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 77,330 K while its last quarter net income were -7,950 K.