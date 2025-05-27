Investors finally get a glimpse of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) volume hitting the figure of 1.5 million.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) stock price up 9.58% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $26.40. TNXP’s price has ranged from $6.76 to $624.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 5.99% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 92.98%. With a float of $7.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.81%, operating margin of -721.51%, and the pretax margin is -1146.27%.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is 0.07%, while institutional ownership is 6.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15 ’25, was worth 86,200. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $21.55, taking the stock ownership to the 4,005 shares.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.98% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -32.12, a number that is poised to hit -2.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) saw its 5-day average volume 2.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.05.

During the past 100 days, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s (TNXP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 213.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $30.08 in the near term. At $31.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.86. The third support level lies at $23.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 211.90 million, the company has a total of 7,325K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,090 K while annual income is -130,040 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,430 K while its latest quarter income was -16,830 K.