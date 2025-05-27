Investors must take note of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s (AMC) performance last week, which was 9.83%.

A new trading day began on Friday, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) stock price remained unchanged from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.24. AMC’s price has ranged from $2.45 to $5.96 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 20.06%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 47.58%. With a float of $430.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $433.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 33382 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.63%, operating margin of -2.57%, and the pretax margin is -8.56%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is 0.54%, while institutional ownership is 39.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 325,152.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 52.71% during the next five years compared to 39.13% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

The latest stats from [AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, AMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.75 million was superior to 9.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s (AMC) raw stochastic average was set at 47.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.52% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.45. The third major resistance level sits at $3.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.02. The third support level lies at $2.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.40 billion, the company has a total of 431,950K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,637 M while annual income is -352,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 862,500 K while its latest quarter income was -202,100 K.