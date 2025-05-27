Investors must take note of BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) performance last week, which was -4.57%.

On Friday, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) opened lower -2.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Price fluctuations for BB have ranged from $2.01 to $6.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -11.24% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 314.28% at the time writing. With a float of $586.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $596.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1820 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.75%, operating margin of -6.28%, and the pretax margin is -6.86%.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackBerry Ltd is 1.75%, while institutional ownership is 53.59%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04 ’25, was worth 89,521. In this transaction Sr VP & Chief People Officer of this company sold 29,940 shares at a rate of $2.99, taking the stock ownership to the 42,398 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,196 for $2.99, making the entire transaction worth $15,536. This insider now owns 31,120 shares in total.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 314.28% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackBerry Ltd (BB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 173.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) saw its 5-day average volume 11.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 20.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, BlackBerry Ltd’s (BB) raw stochastic average was set at 27.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.84 in the near term. At $3.92, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.68. The third support level lies at $3.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) Key Stats

There are currently 596,234K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 534,900 K according to its annual income of -79,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 102,900 K and its income totaled -7,000 K.