Investors must take note of BWX Technologies Inc’s (BWXT) performance last week, which was 8.93%.

On Friday, BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) was 11.03% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $107.62. A 52-week range for BWXT has been $84.21 – $136.31.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 7.46% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.98%. With a float of $90.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.36 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 8700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.74%, operating margin of 13.4%, and the pretax margin is 12.66%.

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BWX Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of BWX Technologies Inc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 05 ’25, was worth 624,161. In this transaction SVP and Chief Admin. Officer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $104.03, taking the stock ownership to the 3,206 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 6,000 for $104.03, making the entire transaction worth $624,161.

BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.98% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.93% during the next five years compared to 3.79% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.72.

During the past 100 days, BWX Technologies Inc’s (BWXT) raw stochastic average was set at 77.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $104.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $123.26 in the near term. At $127.02, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $134.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.32. The third support level lies at $101.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) Key Stats

There are 91,361K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.92 billion. As of now, sales total 2,704 M while income totals 281,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 682,260 K while its last quarter net income were 75,460 K.