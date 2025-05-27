Investors must take note of JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) performance last week, which was -0.60%.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) on Friday, plunged -1.01% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $33.69. Within the past 52 weeks, JD’s price has moved between $24.13 and $47.82.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 15.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.00%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

In an organization with 570895 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.65%, operating margin of 3.34%, and the pretax margin is 4.45%.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JD.com Inc ADR is 0.01%, while institutional ownership is 22.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 02 ’25, was worth 510,840. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 02 ’25, when Company’s Affiliate proposed sale 3,000 for $42.57, making the entire transaction worth $127,710.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.23% during the next five years compared to 25.28% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Trading Performance Indicators

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JD.com Inc ADR (JD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.33 million. That was inferior than the volume of 14.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.19.

During the past 100 days, JD.com Inc ADR’s (JD) raw stochastic average was set at 10.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.42. However, in the short run, JD.com Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.56. Second resistance stands at $33.76. The third major resistance level sits at $33.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.89. The third support level lies at $32.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 43.14 billion based on 1,577,116K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 158,758 M and income totals 5,666 M. The company made 41,490 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,501 M in sales during its previous quarter.