Investors must take note of Medtronic Plc’s (MDT) performance last week, which was -6.66%.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) kicked off on Friday, down -0.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $80.91. Over the past 52 weeks, MDT has traded in a range of $75.96-$96.25.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 3.04%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.66%. With a float of $1.28 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 62.89%, operating margin of 18.21%, and the pretax margin is 15.73%.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Medtronic Plc is 0.17%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 24 ’25, was worth 1,119,330. In this transaction EVP & Pres Neuroscience of this company sold 12,437 shares at a rate of $90.00, taking the stock ownership to the 40,979 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,437 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,119,330.

Medtronic Plc (MDT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.66% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.69% during the next five years compared to 0.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Medtronic Plc’s (MDT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.62, a number that is poised to hit 1.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medtronic Plc (MDT)

The latest stats from [Medtronic Plc, MDT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 10.95 million was superior to 7.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.89.

During the past 100 days, Medtronic Plc’s (MDT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $85.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $81.36. The third major resistance level sits at $81.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.59. The third support level lies at $79.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE: MDT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 103.48 billion has total of 1,282,543K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 32,364 M in contrast with the sum of 3,677 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,292 M and last quarter income was 1,294 M.