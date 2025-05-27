Investors must take note of Target Corp’s (TGT) performance last week, which was -4.35%.

On Friday, Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) opened lower -0.81% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $95.06. Price fluctuations for TGT have ranged from $87.35 to $167.40 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 6.73%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.64% at the time writing. With a float of $453.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 440000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 28.21%, operating margin of 5.22%, and the pretax margin is 4.94%.

Target Corp (TGT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Target Corp is 0.28%, while institutional ownership is 85.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11 ’25, was worth 5,101,488. In this transaction Executive Officer of this company sold 45,000 shares at a rate of $113.37, taking the stock ownership to the 258,843 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 45,000 for $171.11, making the entire transaction worth $7,700,000.

Target Corp (TGT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.64% during the next five years compared to 6.84% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Target Corp (TGT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.10, a number that is poised to hit 2.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Target Corp (TGT)

The latest stats from [Target Corp, TGT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 12.9 million was superior to 7.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.50.

During the past 100 days, Target Corp’s (TGT) raw stochastic average was set at 12.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $130.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $95.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $96.24. The third major resistance level sits at $97.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $93.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $92.16. The third support level lies at $91.19 if the price breaches the second support level.

Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) Key Stats

There are currently 454,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 42.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 106,566 M according to its annual income of 4,091 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,915 M and its income totaled 1,103 M.