Investors must take note of Zai Lab Limited ADR’s (ZLAB) performance last week, which was 1.26%.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) kicked off on Friday, down -3.63% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $32.50. Over the past 52 weeks, ZLAB has traded in a range of $16.01-$39.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 118.89%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.55%. With a float of $108.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1869 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.45%, operating margin of -64.09%, and the pretax margin is -60.26%.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zai Lab Limited ADR is 1.31%, while institutional ownership is 50.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 1,428,650. In this transaction Chairperson & CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $28.57, taking the stock ownership to the 479,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Chairperson & CEO sold 46,389 for $28.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,302,857. This insider now owns 479,851 shares in total.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zai Lab Limited ADR’s (ZLAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB)

The latest stats from [Zai Lab Limited ADR, ZLAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.82 million was inferior to 1.07 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Zai Lab Limited ADR’s (ZLAB) raw stochastic average was set at 47.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.66. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.96. The third major resistance level sits at $32.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.54. The third support level lies at $30.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ: ZLAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.44 billion has total of 110,328K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 398,990 K in contrast with the sum of -257,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 106,490 K and last quarter income was -48,440 K.