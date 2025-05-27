Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.06 million

On Friday, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) was -8.68% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. A 52-week range for IRWD has been $0.53 – $7.11.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -3.28%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 1644.75%. With a float of $156.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.81 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 253 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 99.69%, operating margin of 17.25%, and the pretax margin is 7.54%.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc is 3.51%, while institutional ownership is 96.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 7,745. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 13,353 shares at a rate of $0.58, taking the stock ownership to the 1,147,281 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 2,563 for $0.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,487. This insider now owns 242,596 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1644.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 141.01% during the next five years compared to -47.49% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.34. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.42 million, its volume of 3.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0089, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0382. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6093 in the near term. At $0.6522, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6819. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5070. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4641.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

There are 161,820K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 91.64 million. As of now, sales total 351,410 K while income totals 880 K. Its latest quarter income was 41,140 K while its last quarter net income were -37,390 K.