Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) average volume reaches $28.23M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) stock price up 0.61% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.61. ITUB’s price has ranged from $4.37 to $6.85 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 7.84%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.52%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.33 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96705 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 124.22%, operating margin of 23.13%, and the pretax margin is 23.13%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 18.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 692,440.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.39% during the next five years compared to 1.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB)

Looking closely at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB), its last 5-days average volume was 38.05 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 28.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 75.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.54. However, in the short run, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.76. Second resistance stands at $6.86. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.18.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.44 billion, the company has a total of 10,780,953K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 56,179 M while annual income is 7,617 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,010 M while its latest quarter income was 1,794 M.