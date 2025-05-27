Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,900 K

A new trading day began on Friday, with Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) stock price up 3.43% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $6.71. IE’s price has ranged from $4.50 to $12.14 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 5.18%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 41.48%. With a float of $83.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.60 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 240 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1095.91%, operating margin of -4489.44%, and the pretax margin is -3487.73%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Ivanhoe Electric Inc is 36.65%, while institutional ownership is 61.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 288,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $5.76, taking the stock ownership to the 730,753 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Senior VP, Exploration bought 5,000 for $5.83, making the entire transaction worth $29,150. This insider now owns 11,510 shares in total.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.48% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.82% during the next five years compared to -32.06% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 280.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE)

The latest stats from [Ivanhoe Electric Inc, IE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.52 million was inferior to 0.81 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s (IE) raw stochastic average was set at 66.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.21. The third major resistance level sits at $7.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.42.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 920.18 million, the company has a total of 132,590K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,900 K while annual income is -128,620 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 740 K while its latest quarter income was -30,520 K.