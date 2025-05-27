Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -10.28%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) kicked off on Friday, down -0.15% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.64. Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has traded in a range of $4.66-$10.72.

A company in the Industrials sector has dropped its sales by -21.71% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.58%. With a float of $435.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $789.29 million.

In an organization with 2029 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -7777.48%, operating margin of -553280.18%, and the pretax margin is -536684.68%.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Joby Aviation Inc is 45.08%, while institutional ownership is 32.64%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 51,487. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s insider sold 3,402 for $6.58, making the entire transaction worth $22,385. This insider now owns 161,034 shares in total.

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.23% during the next five years compared to 5.69% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 17.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 47723.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 9.89 million. That was inferior than the volume of 12.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, Joby Aviation Inc’s (JOBY) raw stochastic average was set at 28.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.54. However, in the short run, Joby Aviation Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.72. Second resistance stands at $6.81. The third major resistance level sits at $6.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.33. The third support level lies at $6.24 if the price breaches the second support level.

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.25 billion has total of 787,817K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 140 K in contrast with the sum of -608,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 60 K and last quarter income was -246,280 K.