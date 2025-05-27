Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -4.47% last month.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) on Friday, plunged -0.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $33.01. Within the past 52 weeks, KDP’s price has moved between $30.12 and $38.28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 6.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.17%. With a float of $1.29 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.36 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 29400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 54.67%, operating margin of 17.3%, and the pretax margin is 12.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is 5.36%, while institutional ownership is 84.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 398,520. In this transaction Chief Human Resources Officer of this company sold 12,000 shares at a rate of $33.21, taking the stock ownership to the 130,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 12,000 for $34.11, making the entire transaction worth $409,320. This insider now owns 142,511 shares in total.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.17% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.34% during the next five years compared to 3.57% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.29 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.88. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) saw its 5-day average volume 8.43 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 13.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s (KDP) raw stochastic average was set at 46.67%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.10 in the near term. At $33.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.49. The third support level lies at $32.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASDAQ: KDP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.71 billion based on 1,358,194K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,351 M and income totals 1,441 M. The company made 3,635 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 517,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.