Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) is -12.68% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Friday, Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) opened higher 3.16% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.58. Price fluctuations for KOS have ranged from $1.38 to $6.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 12.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -133.12% at the time writing. With a float of $457.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $477.90 million.

In an organization with 243 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.12%, operating margin of 16.3%, and the pretax margin is 7.37%.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kosmos Energy Ltd is 4.23%, while institutional ownership is 98.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 05 ’25, was worth 32,304. In this transaction VP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 10,354 shares at a rate of $3.12, taking the stock ownership to the 299,498 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 04 ’25, when Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,379 for $3.11, making the entire transaction worth $32,279. This insider now owns 309,852 shares in total.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -133.12% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kosmos Energy Ltd (KOS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 10.97 million. That was better than the volume of 10.22 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s (KOS) raw stochastic average was set at 9.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8666, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2813. However, in the short run, Kosmos Energy Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6767. Second resistance stands at $1.7233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4833. The third support level lies at $1.4367 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) Key Stats

There are currently 478,009K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 779.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,676 M according to its annual income of 189,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 290,430 K and its income totaled -110,610 K.