Kroger Co (KR) last year’s performance of 27.82% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) on Friday, soared 0.94% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $67.95. Within the past 52 weeks, KR’s price has moved between $49.04 and $73.63.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 3.84%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.22%. With a float of $660.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.85 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 409000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.04%, operating margin of 2.74%, and the pretax margin is 2.27%.

Kroger Co (KR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Grocery Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Kroger Co is 0.85%, while institutional ownership is 87.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 23 ’25, was worth 2,162,058. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 30,000 shares at a rate of $72.07, taking the stock ownership to the 97,737 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 30,000 for $73.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,190,000. This insider now owns 139,124 shares in total.

Kroger Co (KR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.73% during the next five years compared to 12.51% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Kroger Co (KR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.52 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.68, a number that is poised to hit 1.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kroger Co (KR)

Looking closely at Kroger Co (NYSE: KR), its last 5-days average volume was 5.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Kroger Co’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.26. However, in the short run, Kroger Co’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.34. Second resistance stands at $70.10. The third major resistance level sits at $70.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $66.52.

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 45.67 billion based on 660,893K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 147,123 M and income totals 2,665 M. The company made 34,308 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 634,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.