KSS (Kohl’s Corp) dropped -7.77 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on Friday, with Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) stock price down -7.77% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $8.11. KSS’s price has ranged from $6.04 to $27.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -3.16%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -71.87%. With a float of $106.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $111.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.47%, operating margin of 2.67%, and the pretax margin is 0.7%.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Kohl’s Corp is 4.05%, while institutional ownership is 106.63%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 29,774. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03 ’25, when Company’s Sr EVP & Chief Tech & Digi Off sold 3,827 for $14.05, making the entire transaction worth $53,769. This insider now owns 133,091 shares in total.

Kohl’s Corp (KSS) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -71.87% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kohl’s Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kohl’s Corp (KSS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 10.53 million, its volume of 9.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Kohl’s Corp’s (KSS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.72 in the near term. At $7.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.98.

Kohl’s Corp (NYSE: KSS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 832.70 million, the company has a total of 111,324K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,221 M while annual income is 109,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,397 M while its latest quarter income was 48,000 K.