KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 12.67 million

A new trading day began on Friday, with KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) stock price down -3.25% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.23. KULR’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $5.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 96.54%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 38.89%. With a float of $255.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $284.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.28%, operating margin of -175.06%, and the pretax margin is -273.86%.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of KULR Technology Group Inc is 14.48%, while institutional ownership is 9.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 04 ’24, was worth 47,197. In this transaction President and COO of this company sold 150,167 shares at a rate of $0.31, taking the stock ownership to the 349,833 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 05 ’24, when Company’s President and COO sold 119,754 for $0.31, making the entire transaction worth $37,124. This insider now owns 230,079 shares in total.

KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KULR Technology Group Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.58. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KULR Technology Group Inc (KULR)

Looking closely at KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR), its last 5-days average volume was 13.9 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 15.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, KULR Technology Group Inc’s (KULR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3564, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1910. However, in the short run, KULR Technology Group Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2164. Second resistance stands at $1.2428. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2660. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1668, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1436. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1172.

KULR Technology Group Inc (AMEX: KULR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 355.17 million, the company has a total of 298,466K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 10,740 K while annual income is -17,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,450 K while its latest quarter income was -18,810 K.