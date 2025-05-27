Lam Research Corp (LRCX) 20 Days SMA touches 3.33%: The odds favor the bear

On Friday, Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) was -1.82% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $82.56. A 52-week range for LRCX has been $56.32 – $113.00.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.85% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.40%. With a float of $1.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.28 billion.

The firm has a total of 17450 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 48.08%, operating margin of 30.91%, and the pretax margin is 31.13%.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lam Research Corp stocks. The insider ownership of Lam Research Corp is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 83.86%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 20 ’25, was worth 9,907,200. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 110,080 shares at a rate of $90.00, taking the stock ownership to the 179,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 110,080 for $90.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,907,200.

Lam Research Corp (LRCX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.70% during the next five years compared to 16.17% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lam Research Corp (LRCX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.05. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.59, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lam Research Corp, LRCX], we can find that recorded value of 7.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 12.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.72.

During the past 100 days, Lam Research Corp’s (LRCX) raw stochastic average was set at 69.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $81.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $82.35. The third major resistance level sits at $83.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $80.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.49.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ: LRCX) Key Stats

There are 1,279,118K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 103.69 billion. As of now, sales total 14,905 M while income totals 3,828 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,720 M while its last quarter net income were 1,331 M.