Last month’s performance of 14.71% for Gray Media Inc (GTN) is certainly impressive

On Friday, Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) was 3.45% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.77. A 52-week range for GTN has been $2.91 – $6.61.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 13.24% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -123.97%. With a float of $84.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.29 million.

In an organization with 9118 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 47.29%, operating margin of 22.7%, and the pretax margin is 9.69%.

Gray Media Inc (GTN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Gray Media Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Gray Media Inc is 16.58%, while institutional ownership is 66.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28 ’25, was worth 61,552. In this transaction Director of this company sold 16,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 55,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 16,000 for $3.84, making the entire transaction worth $61,440.

Gray Media Inc (GTN) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -123.97% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Gray Media Inc (GTN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gray Media Inc (GTN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.01 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.51 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Gray Media Inc’s (GTN) raw stochastic average was set at 41.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.31. However, in the short run, Gray Media Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.98. Second resistance stands at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. The third support level lies at $3.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) Key Stats

There are 101,543K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 452.60 million. As of now, sales total 3,644 M while income totals 375,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 782,000 K while its last quarter net income were -9,000 K.