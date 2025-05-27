Last month’s performance of 15.87% for Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) is certainly impressive

On Friday, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) opened higher 3.26% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $72.69. Price fluctuations for VRNA have ranged from $11.39 to $75.60 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has dropped its sales by -39.77% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 153.85% at the time writing. With a float of $76.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.13 million.

In an organization with 209 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 94.72%, operating margin of -116.27%, and the pretax margin is -131.25%.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Verona Pharma Plc ADR is 9.90%, while institutional ownership is 84.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 1,502,928. In this transaction Director of this company sold 160,000 shares at a rate of $9.39, taking the stock ownership to the 74,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 20,000 for $72.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,451,600.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 153.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 53.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.18 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.56.

During the past 100 days, Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s (VRNA) raw stochastic average was set at 98.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.52. However, in the short run, Verona Pharma Plc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.68. Second resistance stands at $78.30. The third major resistance level sits at $81.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.38. The third support level lies at $67.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) Key Stats

There are currently 81,080K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.39 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 42,280 K according to its annual income of -173,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 76,260 K and its income totaled -16,320 K.