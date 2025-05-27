Last month’s performance of -16.99% for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is certainly impressive

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) kicked off on Friday, down -4.44% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $4.96. Over the past 52 weeks, TROX has traded in a range of $4.35-$20.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 4.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 386.03%. With a float of $114.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $158.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6500 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.73%, operating margin of 3.85%, and the pretax margin is 2.33%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Tronox Holdings plc is 27.45%, while institutional ownership is 69.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 50,196. In this transaction SVP, General Counsel & Sec. of this company bought 10,266 shares at a rate of $4.89, taking the stock ownership to the 10,266 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $7.17, making the entire transaction worth $215,130. This insider now owns 30,000 shares in total.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 386.03% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.61. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.95, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)

The latest stats from [Tronox Holdings plc, TROX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.37 million was superior to 2.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Tronox Holdings plc’s (TROX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.01. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.84. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.94. The third major resistance level sits at $5.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.58. The third support level lies at $4.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 751.11 million has total of 158,462K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,074 M in contrast with the sum of -48,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 738,000 K and last quarter income was -111,000 K.