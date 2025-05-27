Last month’s performance of -17.20% for Chemours Company (CC) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Friday, with Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) stock price down -5.07% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $10.85. CC’s price has ranged from $9.33 to $27.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 1.86% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.72%. With a float of $148.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.57 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.0%, operating margin of 7.19%, and the pretax margin is 1.05%.

Chemours Company (CC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Chemours Company is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19 ’25, was worth 50,196. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 4,450 shares at a rate of $11.28, taking the stock ownership to the 59,694 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07 ’24, when Company’s SVP Corp Communications & CBO sold 7,500 for $20.64, making the entire transaction worth $154,771. This insider now owns 16,645 shares in total.

Chemours Company (CC) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.72% per share during the next fiscal year.

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Chemours Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.83. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Chemours Company (CC)

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.81 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Chemours Company’s (CC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.55 in the near term. At $10.79, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.04. The third support level lies at $9.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.54 billion, the company has a total of 149,674K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,782 M while annual income is 86,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,368 M while its latest quarter income was -4,000 K.