Last month’s performance of 2.13% for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) is certainly impressive

On Friday, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) opened higher 0.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.55. Price fluctuations for SOUN have ranged from $3.82 to $24.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 44.71% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 105.36% at the time writing. With a float of $359.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $368.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 842 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 44.69%, operating margin of -184.97%, and the pretax margin is -192.18%.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SoundHound AI Inc is 10.45%, while institutional ownership is 41.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 529,884. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 44,157 shares at a rate of $12.00, taking the stock ownership to the 723,009 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12 ’25, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 3,815 for $10.00, making the entire transaction worth $38,150. This insider now owns 637,090 shares in total.

SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.92. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 37.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN)

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) saw its 5-day average volume 30.93 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 39.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, SoundHound AI Inc’s (SOUN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 111.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.78 in the near term. At $9.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.07. The third support level lies at $8.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Key Stats

There are currently 401,734K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 84,690 K according to its annual income of -350,680 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,130 K and its income totaled 129,930 K.