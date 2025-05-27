Last month’s performance of 33.23% for GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is certainly impressive

On Friday, GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) was -4.49% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $18.72. A 52-week range for GCT has been $11.17 – $34.28.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 60.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.15%. With a float of $22.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.87 million.

In an organization with 1561 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.9%, operating margin of 10.52%, and the pretax margin is 11.83%.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GigaCloud Technology Inc stocks. The insider ownership of GigaCloud Technology Inc is 35.95%, while institutional ownership is 33.52%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 27 ’24, was worth 87,500. In this transaction Head of BaaS Program of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $17.50, taking the stock ownership to the 45,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 18 ’24, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 466 for $20.00, making the entire transaction worth $9,320. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.15% per share during the next fiscal year.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.28. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, GigaCloud Technology Inc’s (GCT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.49. However, in the short run, GigaCloud Technology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.48. Second resistance stands at $19.09. The third major resistance level sits at $19.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.25. The third support level lies at $16.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

GigaCloud Technology Inc (NASDAQ: GCT) Key Stats

There are 38,068K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 620.46 million. As of now, sales total 1,161 M while income totals 125,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 271,910 K while its last quarter net income were 27,150 K.