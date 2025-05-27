Last month’s performance of 33.50% for Lyft Inc (LYFT) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Friday, with Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) stock price up 0.69% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $15.99. LYFT’s price has ranged from $8.93 to $19.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 13.53% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.84%. With a float of $381.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $411.82 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2934 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.91%, operating margin of -1.42%, and the pretax margin is 1.01%.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Lyft Inc is 9.44%, while institutional ownership is 81.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 38,760. Before that another transaction happened on May 01 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER, SECRETARY sold 22,736 for $12.45, making the entire transaction worth $283,170. This insider now owns 959,697 shares in total.

Lyft Inc (LYFT) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lyft Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) saw its 5-day average volume 13.97 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 19.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Lyft Inc’s (LYFT) raw stochastic average was set at 81.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.41 in the near term. At $16.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.39. The third support level lies at $15.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.77 billion, the company has a total of 418,009K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,786 M while annual income is 22,780 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,450 M while its latest quarter income was 2,570 K.