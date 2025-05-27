Last month’s performance of 7.84% for PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is certainly impressive

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) on Friday, plunged -2.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $71.45. Within the past 52 weeks, PYPL’s price has moved between $55.85 and $93.66.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 12.83%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 9.56%. With a float of $968.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $979.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24400 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.36%, operating margin of 18.13%, and the pretax margin is 17.96%.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc is 0.43%, while institutional ownership is 76.51%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 176,479. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,446 shares at a rate of $72.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,734 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,446 for $72.15, making the entire transaction worth $176,479.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.56% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 14.03% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.46, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

The latest stats from [PayPal Holdings Inc, PYPL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.61 million was inferior to 11.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $70.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $70.53. The third major resistance level sits at $70.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.07. The third support level lies at $68.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 67.93 billion based on 972,533K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 31,797 M and income totals 4,147 M. The company made 7,791 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,287 M in sales during its previous quarter.