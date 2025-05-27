Last month’s performance of 8.73% for Transocean Ltd (RIG) is certainly impressive

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) kicked off on Friday, up 3.32% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Over the past 52 weeks, RIG has traded in a range of $1.97-$6.25.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 2.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 105.91%. With a float of $736.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $883.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 68.04%, operating margin of -9.54%, and the pretax margin is -12.82%.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry. The insider ownership of Transocean Ltd is 16.65%, while institutional ownership is 69.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 61,160. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 22,000 shares at a rate of $2.78, taking the stock ownership to the 340,841 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 30 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 10,000 for $2.14, making the entire transaction worth $21,400. This insider now owns 59,200 shares in total.

Transocean Ltd (RIG) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.91% per share during the next fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) saw its 5-day average volume 33.57 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 36.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Transocean Ltd’s (RIG) raw stochastic average was set at 22.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.55 in the near term. At $2.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.28. The third support level lies at $2.21 if the price breaches the second support level.

Transocean Ltd (NYSE: RIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.20 billion has total of 883,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,524 M in contrast with the sum of -512,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 906,000 K and last quarter income was -79,000 K.