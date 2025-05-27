Last month’s performance of 9.51% for SES AI Corporation (SES) is certainly impressive

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) on Friday, plunged -1.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. Within the past 52 weeks, SES’s price has moved between $0.20 and $2.53.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 53.20%. With a float of $216.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 250 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.59%, operating margin of -1420.27%, and the pretax margin is -1239.18%.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SES AI Corporation is 40.94%, while institutional ownership is 21.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10 ’25, was worth 51,597. In this transaction CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER of this company sold 44,051 shares at a rate of $1.17, taking the stock ownership to the 496,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10 ’25, when Company’s CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER sold 15,909 for $1.17, making the entire transaction worth $18,634. This insider now owns 224,473 shares in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

SES AI Corporation (SES) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 15.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

The latest stats from [SES AI Corporation, SES] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.89 million was inferior to 24.42 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, SES AI Corporation’s (SES) raw stochastic average was set at 26.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 158.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7305, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7859. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9770. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0025. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0310. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9230, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8945. The third support level lies at $0.8690 if the price breaches the second support level.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 349.06 million based on 366,853K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,040 K and income totals -100,190 K. The company made 5,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.